Liquid C2 opens cyber security centre for Kenyan businesses

Created: Monday, 28 November 2022 11:48

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has launched the first Cyber Security Fusion Centre (CSFC) in Nairobi, Kenya

"Kenyan businesses have seen increased digital adoption, and the country's connected population in early 2021 was nearly 22 million. The increased number of digitally transformed businesses and individuals means that the target pool for malicious entities is also becoming wider. As a result, we have witnessed immense interest from customers wanting to partner with us to benefit from the services our Fusion Centre offers in South Africa. And now, we have brought the same expertise to Kenya's ever-growing digitally connected population. Through our matrix of Fusion Centres, Liquid C2 will predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks that target our customers," said David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2.

This centre will help to ensure Kenyan customers have access to real-time intelligence-driven alerts and advisory services, enabling them to mitigate potential threats timeously. Most importantly, customers can focus on their critical business needs while their cyber security requirements are met with the most cost-efficient and effective approach.

"The Government of Kenya understands the critical role played by ICT in making Kenya a digital economy. And this ICT infrastructure is critical and deserving of protection. The launch of this Fusion Centre is our initiative to highlight that we are aligned with the Government's ambitions to provide cyber protection as they build Kenya's digital super highway for the empowerment of every citizen with information and opportunities," said Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kenya.

Clients in Kenya will reap the benefits from a host of new cyber security services that leverage Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel – all delivered and constantly monitored. In addition, Liquid C2 has partnered with Xcitium to offer solutions specifically for small and medium businesses requiring Security Operation Centre (SOC) services without investing in highly skilled resources or Enterprise SOC services they cannot afford.