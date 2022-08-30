Africa Data Centres to expand Samrand Facility

Created: Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:36

Africa Data Centre, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has broken ground on the expansion of its Samrand Facility in Johannesburg

The expansion will see the Samrand Facility expand from 10MW to 40MW of IT load.

Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres, commented, “The expansion will happen in multiple phases. The construction of the first phase is starting today and will deliver 20MW across eight data halls by 2023. The next phase will include an additional 10MW of IT load by the end of 2025. The infrastructure will be fully modular with all critical plant rooms being prefabricated off-site.”

The company recently said it is expanding its capacity in Johannesburg to 100MW of IT load. This announcement comes quickly after the recent launch of a new 10MW data centre at the company’s campus in Midrand and the expansion of the organisation’s operations in Accra, Ghana.

Durvasula added, “This is a step forward in the organisation’s massive expansion plans announced in September, the most ambitious data centre expansion plans Africa has ever seen.

“Our unmatched investment of US$500mn will enable Africa Data Centres to build numerous interconnected, cloud- and carrier-neutral data centres across the continent. It will more than double our already significant footprint on the continent and aims to help Africa achieve its digital transformation goals.”

Africa Data Centres’ ongoing investments in data centre facilities will enable global cloud clients to service South Africa and the entire sub-Saharan African region.

Africa Data Centres continues to invest heavily into the region’s ICT infrastructure and can now confidently say it is the continent’s largest and best data centre operator. The organisation’s carrier- and vendor-neutral offering ensures that clients can access interconnection and best-in-class data centre infrastructure. In addition, the expansion of the Samrand facility, and growth plans, shine the spotlight on our dedication and commitment to driving digital forward in Africa.