Bridgestone to acquire OTRACO OTR Tyre Management Solutions

Created: Wednesday, 14 December 2022 14:13

Bridgestone Southern Africa Mining services and OTRACO Southern Africa will join forces to accelerate Mining tyre management and mobility solutions in Southern Africa, under one banner

Bridgestone Southern Africa (BSAF) announced that its group company, BSAF Holdings, has entered into an agreement to acquire OTRACO Southern Africa, a leader in Off-The-Road (OTR) tyre management solutions. This acquisition will accelerate the growth of BSAF’s mining solutions business and expand the company’s service network.

The acquisition was completed in December 2022 and André Bode will continue as managing director of OTRACO, reporting to Jacques Fourie, vice president of Bridgestone Middle East & Africa. “I am honoured and enthusiastic for the opportunity to lead this exciting business. We have excellent people who are passionate about what we do. As a team we look forward unlocking new growth opportunities, improve the way we serve our customers by nurturing relationships built on value and trust,” said Bode.

As part of Bridgestone's initiative to improve mobility solutions and tyre-centric services across all market segments, the company identified a need in the mining market for specific mining services and enhancements. “The acquisition of OTRACO, with their strength in tyre management systems, is an exciting milestone in our history and presents a new opportunity to extend our mobility solution offerings to the market. Together, Bridgestone and OTRACO have market-leading mining tyre management and mobility solutions,” commented Fourie.

Going forward, BSAF will go to market under the OTRACO banner. “Bridgestone and OTRACO are proud to join forces, under the OTRACO banner, to offer industry-leading mobility solutions and mining tyre management services to our valued customers,” stated Carl Martins, Bridgestone’s Mining Services executive manager.