Standard Bank Wealth and Investment recognised at Euromoney Awards for Excellence

Created: Thursday, 04 August 2022 08:21

Euromoney has named Standard Bank Wealth and Investment as Africa’s Best Bank for Wealth Management at its 2022 Awards for Excellence

“It is an honour for us to once again be named Africa's Best Bank for Wealth Management by Euromoney in 2022,” commented Sanah Gumede, head of Wealth and Investment South Africa. “Being recognised by one of the world’s most trusted financial publications demonstrates that we have achieved the level of excellence we strive for in delivering value to our clients and their families.

“Our clients are at the centre of everything we do, and it is our priority to provide them with services, solutions and opportunities that truly enable them to achieve their goals and aspirations and leave a lasting legacy.”

Alan Wellburn, Wealth and Investment’s head of Wealth Management, added, “The context in which we operate, both globally and locally, is increasingly uncertain, complex and interconnected. In this competitive environment, clients also have more alternatives than ever before. Our key differentiator in this regard is an advice process that provides clients with insights and an intellectual framework for making complex decisions, delivered by a team of experts.”

“We maintain a laser focus on risks and opportunities as we develop these insights, upon which we base tailored wealth solutions for our clients. Our role is to make their decision-making journey an easy one, while at the same time adding value to their families’ lives.”

Gumede concluded, “Accolades like this prestigious Euromoney Award fuel our passion and commitment, both to our clients and our group purpose. Africa is our home and we drive her growth.”