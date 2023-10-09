African Review revitalises digital platform

African Review of Business and Technology has launched a new platform to provide an enhanced, user-friendly experience

The pan-African title covers a variety of topics key to the future progression of the continent, from mining and energy, through to construction and manufacturing. After providing unique, highly-respected editorial and up-to-date news to its audience for nearly 60 years, African Review has now revitalised its platform to continue its promise of being the leading business partner for industry stakeholders.

Included in this regeneration is a brand-new website with a streamlined, modern appearance to help viewers easily navigate to the business critical information they require.

In addition, the established magazine returns with an accessible digital layout and mobile platform, providing regular and new readers with a unique experience for accessing exclusive content and expert analysis. Explore the latest issue on our new bespoke platform here.

The site already has almost 70,000 subscribers and over three-quarters-of-a-million monthly impressions from leading authorities and is looking ahead to its 60th anniversary in 2024.