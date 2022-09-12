Bboxx and Unilever partner with Sunlight to bring clean energy to Kenyan households

Bboxx, a platform providing access to essential products and services, and Unilever, one of the largest consumer goods companies, have partnered through Sunlight, a leading detergent brand, to accelerate the provision of clean energy access for households across Kenya

Despite significant efforts, nearly 40% of the rural population in Kenya don't have access to electricity. Access to the clean energy (SDG 7) is a core sustainable development goal, proven to have strong social and economic benefits. Bboxx and Sunlight will be deploying their strengths and resources to tackle this issue head on.

Through joining forces, Bboxx and Sunlight will connect an additional one million people in Kenya, providing access to essential clean energy products and services over the next three years.

Manssor Hamayun, CEO and co-founder of Bboxx, said, "At Bboxx, we understand the importance of partnering with industry leaders to achieve the best positive outcomes for our customers. We are therefore delighted to be partnering with one of the leading FMCG players, enabling us to deliver clean energy access to millions of households across Kenya. Not only is this a step towards the UN's SDG 7, clean energy for all, but it is also a marker of our expansion into other sectors, allowing us to have a more positive and widespread impact on the lives of the local communities we are present in."

Unilever Home Care director, Henry Muchauraya, commented, "In line with Unilever's purpose, to make sustainable living common place, our Sunlight brand is on a proud mission in partnership with Bboxx to not only help the community access clean power through our vast distribution networks, but also that they experience the value of its many products under the Sunlight Masterbrand. In line with Sunlight's Women of More programme, we are also looking to uplift thousands of female entrepreneurs across the country, through training and access to extra sources of income."

The partnership will drive combined marketing campaigns and mobilise agents with resources and training to promote clean energy solutions. It will also serve as a new source of income for Unilever's retailer network, comprising of more than 60% female entrepreneurs.