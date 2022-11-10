Wärtsilä launches next-generation grid balancing engine solution

Created: Thursday, 10 November 2022 13:27

The technology group Wärtsilä has released its next-generation grid balancing technology, designed to provide flexible grid capacity and enable renewables to perform at lower costs

The solution is based on three fully integrated key components: the Wärtsilä 31SG Balancer engine, prefabricated modules for cost-efficient plant construction, and Wärtsilä Lifecycle services. The Wärtsilä 31SG Balancer offers 12,400 kW (8% more power) at a heat rate of 6,800 Btu/kWh /+50% efficiency, lowering the cost and risk of the renewable transition through flexible, resilient capacity. The new engine technology is designed to provide power producers with fast-ramping balancing power, which can be scaled up as the share of renewables in power systems increases. The engine can start and ramp up rapidly to support intermittent renewable generation so that the lowest cost cleanest energy technology can become the dominant power source.

The engine in the Wärtsilä 31SG Balancer solution has been designed to provide the optimal flexible technology and ensure continued running at times of extreme cold, or heat.

“Our fast-ramping, agile engines are designed for the climate-changed world utilities now operate in, enabling the greater deployment of renewables in grids around the world,” said Risto Paldanius, vice president, Americas, Wärtsilä Energy.

The Wärtsilä 31SG Balancer responds to market needs with a cost-efficient plant construction design, based on prefabricated, high-quality power plant modules. It reduces time-to-electricity with 30% less site work than traditional construction methods.