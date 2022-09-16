PepsiCo explores solar options at South African plants

Created: Friday, 16 September 2022 10:30

Absolicon and PepsiCo, Inc. have signed an agreement to start a feasibility study on how to integrate solar heat at three PepsiCo plants in South Africa

PepsiCo will explore how to integrate Absolicon solar heat in food and beverage processing at three plants in South Africa. This is in line with PepsiCo’s sustainability strategy which targets every stage of the company’s complex value chain to use resources more efficiently and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Absolicon T160 patented technology, with an operational temperature of up to 160°C heat and 8 bar steam, matches the thermal energy demand of the food and beverage processing in the PepsiCo plants, and the study ordered from Absolicon is performed to calculate the positive impacts of implementing Absolicon solar heat to the local PepsiCo production.

The study will be performed by Absolicon together with local production partner GreenLine Africa.