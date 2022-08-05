MCA delivers solar plants in Angola

Created: Friday, 05 August 2022 06:10

MCA has constructed two photovoltaic parks in Biópio and Baía Farta, in Benguela province, Angola, with an installed capacity of 285MW

MCA is part of the international consortium responsible for the development of the project, having led its execution phase in engineering, procurement and construction.

The two parks are part of Angola's 2018-2022 National Development Plan to diversify the country's energy production sources.

With an expected installed capacity of 189MW of electricity, the photovoltaic plant in Biópio, Catumbela municipality, is the biggest solar energy project in Angola. The park includes around 509,000 solar panels. The second plant, Baía Farta, with 96MW, will inject energy into the national grid and is made up of around 261,000 solar panels.

Together, they will produce green electricity to supply about 1.8mn people

The plants are part of a set of seven, with a total capacity of 370MW in the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié, Lunda-Norte (in Lucapa), Lunda-Sul (in Saurimo) and Moxico (in Luena), all of which should be operational by the end of the year. Together they will provide renewable and clean electricity to around 2.4 million people.

The implementation of this project will allow an annual reduction of pollutant emissions of about one million tons of CO2, eliminating the need to consume about 215mn litres of diesel per year in generators and thermal production, and contributing to a considerable saving in the country's imports.