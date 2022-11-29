8.2 France signs inspection contract for Khalladi wind farm

Created: Tuesday, 29 November 2022 09:38

Dolfines, an engineering services company, has announced the signature of a major inspection contract for 40 wind turbines at the Khalladi wind farm by 8.2 France, its renewable energy services subsidiary

Commissioned in June 2018, the Khalladi wind farm generates a total installed capacity of 120MW. The wind turbines are installed on 80 m masts and equipped with 90 m diameter rotors. The wind farm produces the equivalent annual electricity consumption of 400,000 people, and allows an annual reduction in CO2 emissions estimated at 144,000 tonnes.

8.2 France has contracted with The First National Operation & Maintenance Company (NOMAC), a Moroccan private operator expert in operation and maintenance for desalination. NOMAC is a subsidiary of the Saudi ACWA Power Group, a major player in power generation and water desalination projects at regional and global level.