High technology and predictive diagnostics for service activities

Created: Tuesday, 06 September 2022 09:00

Ansaldo Energia has opened a new diagnostic centre in Abu Dhabi to strengthen monitoring for its customers

The Integrated Plant Support Middle East, the new diagnostic centre in the United Arab Emirates, has been inaugurated at the Ansaldo Energia headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The Integrated Plant Support works in close collaboration with the equal centre located in Genoa, inside the headquarters of Ansaldo Energia. Together, they represent two poles of high technology that allow the monitoring – with the most sophisticated digital systems and cyber security – of turbines and generators installed in plants under contract of Ansaldo Energia Service worldwide.

The new headquarters in Abu Dhabi will allow the Group to strengthen the H24 monitoring for all its customers, seven days a week, 365 days a year, of the machines installed in its plants, with significant advantages in their management. With the inauguration of the new headquarters of Integration Plant Support, Ansaldo Energia reinforces its presence in the area, where it has been operating for over thirty years.

Thanks to the high innovation tools and the synergistic work of the two centres, not only are monitoring activities carried out, but also (and above all) remote predictive diagnostics. The analysis of data received in real time (more than 130,000 tags are downloaded every second) allows for a nonstop overview of the real status of turbines or generators, anticipating any critical issues that can thus be resolved before generating a potentially very critical failure. All this is performed in direct contact with the customer, which can therefore improve the reliability of the plant.

Ansaldo Energia Group’s Integrated Plant Support currently monitors and manages 106 gas turbines, 42 steam turbines and 132 generators, for a total of more than 33GW. In 2010, the Ansaldo Energia Group built a new, recently renovated plant in Abu Dhabi, where service works on gas turbine parts take place.

In 2017, it finalised the Middle East Service Hub (MESH) a fully equipped rapid response unit with 120 technicians, with a light mechanical repair shop and a new area for service activities on generators, to respond quickly and efficiently to all customer requests. A strategic pole not only for the Middle East area, where the company has many projects, but also for the Asian and African regions.

On the African continent itself, Ansaldo Energia has eight power plants in the that currently have forms of remote service contracts; specifically in Congo, Tunisia, South Africa and Nigeria.