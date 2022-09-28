MWM RAM now available for gas engines with TPEM power plant control

MWM has announced that its online status monitoring system, MWM Remote Asset Monitoring (RAM), has now been made available for MWM gas engines with the digital power plant control TPEM (Total Plant & Energy Management)

MWM gas engines with TPEM control are now delivered RAM-ready and existing plants can easily be upgraded with a retrofit kit.

The combination of MWM RAM and the digital power plant control TPEM enables optimum operating support and optimisation of the maintenance and servicing of gas engines, even remotely. Customers simply need to activiate the RAM subscription online to access the benefits of RAM in this setting as no additional installation work, hardware, or complex wiring is required.

MWM gas engines are delivered RAM-ready, equipped with TPEM Control Cabinet (CC) Factory Fit. By default, the TPEM CC is equipped with the PLE telematics device required for RAM. As it is fully integrated in the TPEM control cabinet, no further wiring is required.

By default, the TPEM Ethernet connection is used for the communication with the RAM servers; a cellular module is available on request. The online activation of RAM eliminates the need for work on site and additional travelling.

Even existing TPEM control cabinets can easily be upgraded with a retrofit kit. The retrofit kits are suitable for all existing TPEM control cabinets, and their functionality and appearance are equivalent to those of the ex-works integration. The retrofit kit also contains all required cabling and terminals.