Terex MP acquires ZenRobotics to further its commitment to ESG goals

Created: Thursday, 11 August 2022 14:18

Terex Materials Processing (MP), a global leader in aggregate, environmental, concrete, lifting and handling machinery, has acquired the assets of ZenRobotics Ltd, a company that designs and creates robots that pick, sort and recycle waste material

ZenRobotics is a global leader in smart robotic recycling. Its robots, powered by proprietary AI software, make recycling more efficient, accurate and profitable. The company’s ambition is to make the circular economy a reality by turning global waste into clean raw materials.

ZenRobotics, based in Helsinki, Finland, will retain its name and become a Terex brand, with the unit reporting to Tony Devlin, who leads the Terex MP environmental businesses.

ZenRobotics was started in 2007 by creating a completely new market for robotic waste sorting. With its technology, operators can upgrade their recycling infrastructure to meet modern requirements and lead the way towards a more efficient, circular future.

Since it introduced the first ZenRobotics Recycler in Helsinki, it has become a global operation, marketing multiple recyclers around the world, including expansion into China and the US market in 2016. In 2015, it launched the Heavy Picker, the strongest waste-sorting robot for bulky construction and demolition (C&D) type waste.

ZenRobotics’ goal is to help its customers extract higher value out of waste, get more actionable data, and reach ambitious circular economy targets. Terex is already active within global waste markets through Terex Ecotec, Terex CBI, Terex Fuchs, and Terex Recycling. Zen Robotics will add to the Terex portfolio in global waste, where it will continue to be operated as a stand-alone business while also benefiting from MP’s broader market presence and from efficiencies enabled by MP’s global scale. This acquisition of a highly 'green-focused' company further supports MP’s commitment to its environmental business and environment, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The Heavy Picker is a multipurpose waste sorting robot for bulky material. Equipped with sturdy arms, various sensors and artificial intelligence, it provides a simple, unstaffed sorting process and makes waste sorting more accurate, safe and profitable. The Fast Picker is a high-speed waste-sorting robot for maximising material recovery. It is compactly designed for easy integration to existing processes and conveyors in material recovery facilities (MRFs), and it increases profits by enabling fully automated sorting and higher output purity. And finally, the company launched the ZenBrain, which is AI for sorting robots with advanced recognition ability and autonomous decision-making. This technology provides actionable data and a steep learning curve in optimising waste-sorting efficiency.