Bluewater technology removes up to 99.99% of microplastics from tap water

Created: Tuesday, 28 June 2022 09:32

Studies conducted by Bluewater at its research lab in the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) have shown that the company's water purifier technology can remove up to 99.99% of health threatening microplastics and chemicals such as toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from tap water

Bluewater is a world leading Swedish water purification company, with regional sales offices in the USA, China, South Africa, and Europe. The company innovates and manufactures compact water purifiers for residential, business, and public use. Recent independently verified research by Bluewater has shown promising results.

"The long-term implications for human health of ingesting microplastics and the chemicals in them remains something of a black hole due to lack of dedicated research," said Bluewater senior research scientist Ahmed Fawzy. In March 2022, microplastics were found in the blood samples of 22 anonymous donors by researchers at Vrije University in Amsterdam; the most common plastic found was polyethylene terephthalate (PET), used to create water bottles.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has concluded that PFAS are far more toxic than initially believed. These forever chemicals are used in thousands of products, and linked to serious health issues such as cancer, birth defects, decreased immunity, and reproductive problems. The EPA announced planned efforts to prevent PFAS, and in Europe, many countries have also planned to restrict the manufacturing, marketing, and use of PFAS.