Digital Realty acquires Teraco

Created: Tuesday, 02 August 2022 08:42

Digital Realty, a large global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, has acquired a majority interest in Teraco from a construction of investors including Berkshire Partners and Permira

The acquisition of Teraco adds South Africa to Digital Realty’s three markets on the continent: Kenya, Mozambique, and Nigeria. The strategic importance of these four markets has been enhanced by the recent and ongoing implementation of new subsea cable networks encircling Africa. Combined with Digital Realty’s highly connected facilities, clients now have access to a choice of strategic connectivity and interconnection platforms that serve all corners of the African market.

Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco, said, “Teraco has made significant progress in achieving our strategic objectives, including improving the connectivity and accessibility of our data centres, in supporting the rapid digital transformation in the region. Africa is poised to remain a high growth, high-demand area for data centre solutions. Our combined, diversified platform will further enable us to support our customers in the pan-Africa region and worldwide.”

A. William Stein, CEO of Digital Realty, commented, "We are very excited to complete this transformative transaction that positions Digital Realty as the premier data centre and connectivity provider on the high-growth African continent. Today’s milestone gives us significant regional scale and access to a premier, high-quality portfolio in Africa’s largest market, enhancing our ability to serve growing customer demand for connectivity in the region. We’re thrilled to strengthen our global platform and deepen our commitment to investing in Africa as we capitalise on the tremendous opportunity in the region.”

With the acquisition, Teraco will be known as Teraco: A Digital Realty Company.