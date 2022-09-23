OADC continues expansion in South Africa

Created: Friday, 23 September 2022 15:15

Africa’s edge data centre leader, and WIOCC group company Open Access Data Centres (OADC), has announced the deployment of a further three OADC EDGE data centres (DCs) in South Africa

The newest OADC EDGE DCs, which will be live by the end of September 2022, are located in East London, George and Paarl, on national fibre routes to ensure availability of high-capacity interconnectivity.

These new edge DCs represent a further stage in the deployment of OADC’s unique and expanding core-to-edge DC architecture, which consolidates edge computing, edge data centres and hyper-scale connectivity, all within a single ecosystem, OADC EDGE.

As well as enabling clients to cost-effectively deploy new network technologies and expand coverage into new markets, the OADC EDGE architecture minimises latency as content can be served near point of use, optimising end-user experience and underpinning the successful rollout of new, time-sensitive applications.

OADC EDGE facilities are secure and power-assured, offering clients an excellent option for off-site data storage, processing and disaster recovery. The ability to pre-process large volumes of critical data at the edge, before forwarding to larger, regional facilities, also improves efficiency and optimises network costs by minimising backhaul network expenditure.

OADC chief executive officer, Ayotunde Coker, said, "We are continuing our OADC EDGE expansion to more of South Africa's business hubs to meet the demands of 5G operators, ISPs and fibre operators for support in extending network reach into even more locations. With almost 30 EDGE facilities now operational, we are bringing a transformational proposition to the South African Market; one that we intend to start rolling out to more countires in the new year."