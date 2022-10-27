Nothing should get in the way of getting business done

It's time to get business done better with MTN Business ICT Solutions

More and more often, clients are looking for ways to keep their staff productive in a dynamically changing business environment. Whether employees are working from home, the office, or abroad, there is a growing recognition that digitising operations can offer unprecedented commercial value in flexibility, productivity and growth.

This new digital reality means that it is more important than ever to stay agile – if there is anything that can slow a business down, it is being burdened by old technology.

Having made substantial investments in fibre technology, high-speed terrestrial and undersea networks and new frequency spectrums across the markets wherein it operates, MTN is perfectly positioned to respond to this shift in the market.

A few years ago, MTN also made the decision to build an IP capable radio network for its mobile services, giving its core network the ability to seamlessly integrate with enterprise IP networks. The company’s mobile towers deliver services to enterprise clients anywhere they have a network, shortening the last mile and removing complexity and cost.

Now there is increasing demand from clients to connect their remote sites in all areas, including rural and semi-rural. MTN has assisted clients with overcoming this connectivity hurdle, enabling their staff to get the job done wherever they are.

MTN’s evolution

For MTN, the focus has shifted from just being a core telecommunications services provider towards also becoming a technology solutions provider.

Its service offering now also includes the Internet of Things (IoT), Unified communications, Cloud solutions, Security as a Service and Managed network. The scope has changed to being client and industry specific, so the requirements and service portfolio vary from one client to the next.

The expectation is that a company like MTN must respond to these challenges, helping clients to get business done better as they shift from old to new technologies.

As many businesses continue to grapple with a digitally dynamic world, they face new challenges that have to be solved. This environment will benefit those that are more digitally enabled and agile. It is a brave new world that will favour online over on-site, wireless over wired and fluid over formulaic. Businesses will seek out partners and suppliers that are every bit as flexible and forward-looking as they are.

Ultimately, clients need partners like MTN Business that will invest in infrastructure, deliver the services they require, have market credibility, are financially sound and have a long-term commitment to their market presence.

To find out more about MTN Business ICT Solutions visit: https://www.mtn.com/enterprise-services/