Wärtsilä to enable production expansion at gold mine in Senegal

Created: Tuesday, 16 August 2022 10:03

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply an 18MW extension to the power generating facility at the Sabodala-Massawa gold mine complex in Senegal and will also upgrade the electrical and automation system of the existing power plant

The upgrading and extension project on the mine – owned by Endeavour Mining – will allow for the complete integration of all the site’s power generating capacity, while ensuring the availability of the needed electric power to maintain and expand the mine’s production schedules.

The Sabodala-Massawa mine is the largest producing gold mine in Senegal and is located in the eastern part of the country in the Kedougou region. Endeavour's planned mine expansion will transform Sabodala-Massawa into a top-tier gold asset with incremental production.

The order with Wärtsilä was placed by Sabodala Gold Operations and it has been booked in Wärtsilä’s order intake in Q3 2022. The project will be delivered under a complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract and is expected to be completed and commissioned before the end of 2023.

Marc Thiriet, energy business director, Africa West, Wärtsilä, commented, “Wärtsilä has a depth of experience in delivering power solutions for mining operations around the world. Not being connected to the grid means that the captive plant has to be capable of providing a reliable supply of electricity at all times, since no power equals no production. The Wärtsilä 32 engines selected for this expansion project have established a strong reputation for high efficiency and reliability under even the most difficult ambient conditions, eliminating revenue losses from power shortages.”

The three Wärtsilä 32 engines to be installed are 20% more fuel efficient than the plant’s existing engines. Their fuel efficiency minimises the environmental impact by reducing harmful CO2 emissions. In addition to their outstanding performance, they have the flexibility to support a smooth transition to the integration of solar power and energy storage into the system.