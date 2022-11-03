Volvo invests towards electric hauling solutions to continue industry transformation

Created: Thursday, 03 November 2022 10:24

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has announced its intention to invest SEK 360mn, approximately US$32.7mn, into its production facility in Braås, Sweden between now and 2027

The facility in Braås specialises in the design and manufacture of articulated haulers for the global market. It produced a fossil-free construction machine that was the first in the world to be delivered to a customer - an A30G which is now in use on customer NCC’s worksite.

The decision to invest in Braås was made by AB Volvo’s board of directors and therefore, the factory will be adapted over the coming years to enable it to produce a larger range of articulated haulers with different types of powertrain. This is to reflect the shift in demand towards equipment with more sustainable power sources.

The investment will be used to extend production capacity at the 45,000 m sq site in southern Sweden to broaden the product range going forwards, with the addition of new buildings and production equipment. Volvo CE will also invest in automation and ergonomics to both reduce the need for employees to engage in repetitive tasks and create a safer work environment, in line with their sight of building a better world and workplace to be in.

As well as constructing the world’s first articulated hauler made from fossil-free steel, the engineering talent has also been instrumental in the building of the world’s first prototype articulated hauler powered by hydrogen fuel cells – the concept Volvo HX04 – which is currently the focus of testing to develop future hydrogen solutions.

Braås is also leading the way in environmental protection and was the first in the construction industry to achieve a carbon neutral operation powered entirely by renewable energy. In 2018, the site also became a zero-landfill facility.

“The transport and construction industry is undergoing a transformation with, among other things, an increasing number of electrified vehicles,” said Jonas Lakhall, site manager at Volvo CE in Braås. “This investment will enable us to adapt and extend our production facility so that we can offer a broader range of machines – with different powertrains – to our customers and help them meet their emission reduction ambitions.

“It is important for us to continue to be at the forefront and make clear decisions to meet our science based target commitment to achieve net-zero value chain emissions by 2040. By adapting our production for electric machines, we are progressing along our electrification roadmap.”