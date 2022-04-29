Closing the gap between can and do

Whether a start-up or fully-fledged enterprise, MTN offers the full suite of tools to support businesses convert intention into action

When it comes to running a business effectively, doing is a game changer. MTN puts the right tools in the hands of ‘doers’, closing the gap between can and do. After all, doers are everywhere in Africa. They are the people and businesses who dare to take the gap and convert intention into action. Whether a start-up or an enterprise, MTN has the full suite of business tools for whatever need.

MTN offers every possible solution, from network and products, to the platforms required to inspire the doing customers want to achieve today. But what are they actually doing that will help businesses move forward? MTN has put in place specific business products that are tailored to ensure businesses thrive in this fast-moving digital world.

MTN Business ICT Solutions

This gives a business an evolutionary leap that connects everyone and everything. MTN Business ICT solutions simplify, automate, and speed up the administrative processes while enhancing networking, connectivity, and collaboration.

MTN’s solutions can accelerate a business’ progress in ways that will give it the agility to respond to customers, employees, and suppliers in real time.

It can provide an organisation with efficient connectivity, integration, infrastructure, and network, using multiple solutions across five categories:

• Managed Networks

• Unified Communications

• Data hosting and Cloud services

• Security-as-a service

• IoT.

MTN Managed Networks

MTN Managed Networks offer African doers fewer servers, and more service. With networks that are better managed, businesses have access to smarter infrastructure, cost savings, as well as an always on, and always connected system.

MTN Business Unified Communications

Providing a host of enterprise communication tools which will enhance collaboration, enable seamless connectivity, and increase efficiencies, these solutions equip an organisation with everything needed to work from wherever. In a world where work may sometimes be out of the office, it never has to be out of the loop.

MTN Business Data Hosting and Cloud Services

Enhancing a business’ digital experience by allowing service to continue, even when servers go down, all while securing data. Just because servers are down, does not mean data has to go down with them.

MTN Business SaaS

MTN Software as a Service with no installation and management of software and hardware enables access to applications via the cloud while providing a secure and protected space for all data. Organisations do not have to worry about software updates, but can trust MTN to take care of that on their behalf.

MTN Business – Internet of Things

IoT enables an exchange of information between networked devices, allowing them to intelligently respond without human interference. This platform increases business efficiency, improves productivity and maximises human resources, while also reducing costs.

Everything MTN does is inspired by the doers. Its trusted business solutions will support more people to take this step and make progress happen every day.