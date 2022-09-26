Partners sign to provide PV power to Nigeria

Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc (SWSS), a US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWRE), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Nigeria, along with its consortium partner Sun Africa

The partners will develop, design, construct, and commission solar PV power plants aggregating 961MWp at five different locations in Nigeria along with battery energy storage systems (BESS) with total installed capacity of 455MWh.

The projects will ultimately be owned and operated by Niger Delta Power Holding Company, a Nigerian Government owned entity. Financing for these projects are under negotiations between US EXIM, ING and the Government of Nigeria.

Amit Jain - Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, “Africa has shown great progress in the development of its solar energy markets over the last few years. SWRE, having contributed the maximum solar capacity in Africa with a portfolio of over 1GWp, stands tall as a renewable player in this region.

“Solar combined with energy storage is going to be the future of power generation in Africa and we, along with our partner Sun Africa, are proud to be associated with this landmark project that will lay the foundation of Nigeria’s transition to clean energy.”