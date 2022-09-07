Azelio and Elum Energy collaborate to tackle the energy storage market

Azelio and Elum Energy have partnered to deploy a solution to maximise the penetration of renewables and develop efficient control solutions for installations combining solar PV and long-duration energy storage

Bringing together both companies’ advanced technologies, the solution sees Elum’s monitoring and control working with Azelio’s thermal energy storage system.

Elum Energy is a leading monitoring and control solutions provider for solar plants. Its ePowerControl MC is a controller used for microgrid applications with an energy storage system. It maximises PV penetration and the seamless integration of energy sources like PV with diesel generators alongside with a grid.

"We are very excited to partner with Azelio. Elum's ePowerControl technology will truly bring integration flexibility and standardisation robustness to demanding installations," explained Cyril Colin, CEO of Elum Energy.

Azelio’s TES.POD system makes renewable energy accessible and affordable at all hours of the day. The system stores energy, for example from solar PV, as heat in recycled aluminum. Stored energy is dispatched on demand for supply of electricity and usable heat, with zero emissions. As a 100% fossil replacement, the TES.POD system can be widely used to secure cost-effective and reliable clean energy.

“With industries and consumers around the world lacking a dependable and sustainable energy supply, Azelio’s solution is ready to meet a critical need. We are proud to be partnering with Elum Energy, a market leader whose expertise in monitoring and control solutions will further optimize our system with solar PV,” commented Azelio’s CEO, Jonas Wallmander.

Where grid connections are unreliable, expensive, and fossil-based, coupling the advanced control algorithm of Elum’s ePowerControl MC with the innovative energy storage technology of Azelio’s TES.POD system, provides stable and reliable energy. End users can maximise PV penetration by making solar power available around the clock, and thereby reduce diesel fuel consumption during nighttime hours.

One of the key applications for the Azelio-Elum partnership is off-grid agriculture, where long-duration energy storage is a must. In contrast to the diesel generators currently used, the joint solution design aims to cover 80% of power needs with renewable sources and long-duration energy storage. The goal is to significantly reduce the fuel consumption of the project to provide more savings and price stability for the customer over time.

Azelio and Elum Energy are committed to deploy projects in the Middle East, Africa and the US.