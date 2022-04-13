ArcelorMittal South Africa considers renewable projects in South Africa

Created: Wednesday, 13 April 2022 16:02

ArcelorMittal South Africa is embarking on a process to develop two 100MW renewable energy projects in Gauteng and the Western Cape

The projects, which are intended to supply existing facilities within the company, will be subject to the outcome of a feasibility study, which should be finalised during 2023/2024.

ArcelorMittal South Africa has reported that, for the first time this year, it has published a separate ESG Report, which contains greater detail on its ESG performance. Within, the company has confirmed that it will publish its decarbonisation roadmap by Q3 2022 and has stated its ambitions regarding the reduction of carbon emissions. Lowering ArcelorMittal South Africa’s carbon intensity will include ramping up the use of renewable energy.

Kobus Verster, CEO of ArcelorMittal South Africa, commented, “This is an important step in our decarbonisation journey and takes advantage of the changes to legislation announced by the South African government last year, which allow private investors to build their own power plants with up to 100MW of generating capacity without requiring a license. Our path to renewable energy is now well underway.”

The alternative energy source will also offer more energy security by enabling the ArcelorMittal South Africa plants to be less dependent on costly electricity supply from the national grid which has significantly impacted business performance in recent years.