AMEA Power awarded solar projects in Morocco

Created: Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:21

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development have awarded AMEA Power two solar power plant projects of 36MW each

The solar projects were part of a large international tender launched by Masen and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development in February 2021 for the construction of the first phase of the Noor PV II programme, a multi-site solar energy program with a total capacity of 330MW.

AMEA Power was awarded the two solar sites which are located in Taroudant, in the Souss-Massa region, and in El Hajeb, in the Fès-Meknès region.

AMEA Power’s chairman, Hussain Al Nowais, commented, “Being awarded a total capacity of 72MW in Morocco is another great milestone for AMEA Power. Morocco is a significant market for us, as it has established itself as a regional leader in clean energy pushing forward large-scale renewable energy projects. The Noor PV II programme supports Morocco’s target to increase its renewables share to 52% by 2030, and we look forward to supporting the country in achieving its objective and diversifying its energy mix.”