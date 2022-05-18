Nidec Industrial Solutions to supply 5MW Power Supply Unit for an electrolyser testing system

Nidec Industrial Solutions has received an important order from a leading global player in green hydrogen production, storage and distribution for a 5MW Power Supply Unit (PSU) to be installed as part of an electrolyser testing system

The PSU has several unique features such as a hermetically sealed oil transformer that uses vegetable oil, which further reduces the environmental impact of the solution.

The green hydrogen sector is establishing itself as strategic in future European energy scenario and its evolution will be also promoted thanks to the growing investments announced by the European Union. Nidec Industrial Solutions is not new to the hydrogen market, having provided Power Supply Units for more than ten green hydrogen PEM electrolyser systems across Europe. This significant experience has lead to the design of a highly cost-effective, compact, modular unit with a high degree of reliability and efficiency, based on Nidec converters and power control systems. A solution that highlights the consolidation of Nidec Industrial Solutions offering addressed to new energy sectors.

“Cost, reliability and efficiency are the three key ingredients for a successful transition to green hydrogen. Our commitment is to provide the safest, most economically viable solution to our customers and we are pleased to have been chosen for this important project. We have been involved in some of the largest Green Hydrogen pilot projects in Europe, many of which were the first of their kind. It is exciting to see the market evolves into its commercial stage with leading players in green hydrogen market. This is a further milestone that confirms Nidec Industrial Solutions innovation key role in the future of energy industry,” said Dominique Llonch, CEO at Nidec Industrial Solutions