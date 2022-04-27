Worley gains contract for Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project

Created: Wednesday, 27 April 2022 15:01

Worley, a leading provider of project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors, has been awarded a contract to provide main front-end engineering design (FEED Phase II) services for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project

The gas pipeline, which is more than 7,000 km long, is being promoted by the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) of Morocco and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of Nigeria.

Upon completion, it will be the longest offshore pipeline in the world and the second longest pipeline overall. It will link Nigeria with Morocco, cross 11 west African countries and extend to Europe.

The overall FEED services will be managed by Intecsea BV, Worley’s offshore engineering consultancy business in The Hague, Netherlands. This includes the development of the project implementation framework and supervision of the engineering survey.

The onshore FEED scope, the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Land Acquisition Studies (LAS) will be delivered by Worley’s team in London, UK. The project will also be supported by the company’s network of offices in Africa, and its global integrated delivery team in Hyderabad, India.

Advisian, Worley’s global consulting business, will explore the acceleration of electrification and the feasibility of energy self-sufficiency in the region. Worley’s UK and Madrid offices will set out the potential to use renewable energy resources to power the pipeline and reduce the project’s carbon footprint.

“Being part of a project that not only looks towards sustainability, but also contributes to boosting regional economy and supports the development of local communities is an incredible opportunity,” said Ping Liu, managing director of Intecsea BV.

“The NMGP is a project that reflects our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world. We look forward to working with ONHYM and NNPC as we journey into a new chapter for West Africa.”