Kamoa Copper S.A. turns to Metso Outotec for new plant equipment

Created: Monday, 18 July 2022 10:28

Kamoa Copper S.A. has selected Metso Outotec to supply key concentrator plant equipment to the company’s copper mining complex expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The value of the order, which is not disclosed, has been booked in Minerals’ Q2/2022 orders received.

Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery consists of planet positive processing equipment, including energy efficient HIGmillTM regrind mills with polyurethane wear linings. The delivery also includes Larox PF 60 Series concentrate filters and TankCell flotation cells for the efficient recovery of valuables.

“One of the key missions for Kamoa Copper S.A. is to implement low-carbon technology to advance sustainable production of copper. Metso Outotec’s planet positive offering supports our customer’s ambition, allowing us to be a true partner for positive change,” said Charles Ntsele, vice-president, minerals sales for Metso Outotec in Africa.

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. It is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with science-based targets.