Epiroc receives mining equipment order in DRC

Created: Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:57

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order from Kamoa Copper SA for mining equipment that will be used at a large underground mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kamoa Copper has ordered Minetruck MT65 haulers, the world’s highest payload underground truck in the field, as well as Scooptram ST18 loaders and Boomer 282 face drilling rigs.

The machines will be used at the Kamoa-Kakula mine, where Epiroc will also provide on-site technical support and operator training. The mine, which began commercial production in 2021, is being powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity.

Through planned phased expansions, Kamoa-Kakula is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper-producing mines.

“The new Kamoa-Kakula mine is a very exciting and climate-ambitious project,” remarked Helena Hedblom, president and CEO of Epiroc. “We are proud to contribute to the mine’s safety, energy efficiency and productivity through our state-of-the-art products and solutions.”

All units will be equipped with Epiroc’s telematics system, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real-time. The Minetruck MT65 and Scooptram ST18 machines will have Epiroc’s Rig Control System, RCS, installed, making them ready for Epiroc 6th Sense functionality such as remote control and automation.