Bobcat updates dealer network in Africa

Created: Thursday, 14 April 2022 09:58

Bobcat has announced a number of new developments in the company’s authorised dealer network across Africa, with new appointments and other changes

As part of changes in the countries bordering South Africa, Bobcat has confirmed the appointment of Harare-based Machinery Exchange as the new Bobcat authorised dealer for Zimbabwe, effective 1 January 2022. The company is also aiming to make further dealer announcements in the near future for Botswana, Namibia and Zambia.

In response to the opening up of the market in Sudan, Bobcat has also appointed Khartoum-based Albadri Power Co. Ltd as the company’s new authorised dealer for the country, effective from the same date.

“We have changed the way we operate in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia and Machinery Exchange is the first announcement we are making in this respect, with more to follow. With Sudan being removed from sanctions lists, this opened the door to a new market for Bobcat, which is now the responsibility of Albadri Power Co. Ltd. Both appointments provide us with strong dealers in place to meet the local demand in these countries,” said Nicolas Dumont, district sales manager – Africa for Doosan Bobcat EMEA.

At the end of 2020, Bobcat appointed Sodim TP, with headquarters in Libreville, as the new authorised dealer in Gabon. Dumont commented, “We are delighted with the impact Sodim TP has made as the new authorised dealer in Gabon. After only one year in the role, Sodim TP has succeeded in repositioning Bobcat as the market leader in compact equipment in Gabon, with a market share of over 20% in 2021.”

Julien Canh, director general of Sodim TP, remarked, “Sodim TP is a leading company in Gabon, specialising in public works equipment, mining machinery and forestry machinery. With Bobcat, Sodim TP has had the opportunity to expand its range and thus offer its customers compact construction machinery for the first time. We aim to continue to be Number one in the compact segment. One new market for us is in the cleaning sector in large cities. We have already delivered the first sweepers intended for cleaning the streets and sidewalks of our capital, Libreville.”

Bobcat has also reactivated the following dealers: Rock Plant, with offices in Nairobi, Dar Es Salaam and Kampala serving Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, respectively; Douala-based Speed Appro for Cameroon; Chanic, with branches in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi, for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tunis-based CME for Tunisia.

Dumont continued, “With all these changes, the Bobcat network for Africa now comprises 19 dealers, officially covering 22 countries. Algeria remains a top priority and we are actively working behind the scenes and making ourselves ready to re-enter this market with a leading Algerian company.

“We will be making further announcements in southern Africa, where we are exploring our options with high potential especially in the Backhoe Loader segment. West Africa is another area full of potential with the mining sector on one hand, and many infrastructure projects in the area on the other. We are in advanced talks with companies offering a multi-country presence in this part of Africa.”

While Covid-19 impacted demand in Africa, through the efforts made to reactive various dealers and enter new markets, Bobcat sales were less affected and sales volumes declined only slightly. In fact, Bobcat managed to grow its market share in 2020.

On top of developing the dealer network in Africa, Bobcat has also added many new products over the last two years as part of the company’s Next is Now programme, including Backhoe Loaders, Small Articulated Loaders and Light Compaction. Backhoe loaders, in particular, are in high demand in the region, as they account for 67% of the compact industry in Africa.